Post Malone Talks About New Fiancée And Says She Saved His Life

Post Malone revealed his favorite drink and how it led him to become an alcoholic – until his fiancee saved his life! Read more!

After announcing his engagement, Post Malone is going public with why his new fiancée is the one for him: she loved him in his darkest hours.

In an interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” the rapper-turned-pop star said the love of his life helped him defeat alcoholism and deal with the pressures of pain.

When asked if he was sober, he said, “No, sir. I am responsible now,” the chart-topper stated. “It was to a really rough point, and I couldn’t get up off the floor for weeks.”

His drink of choice? Screwdrivers, a combination of orange juice and Vodka.

The “Rockstar” performer said, “It was vodka, and it was bodying fifths and trying to hang in there and talking to people who weren’t f###### there.”

AllHipHop.com reported the news of his engagement and his new baby.

Malone said about his wife-to-be, “I met a really beautiful person that made me feel like a human being again.”

“It’s the guidance out of the dark into the light … She saved my f###### life — it’s pretty epic.”

In addition to his lady, who has not been identified, he said Justin Bieber also played a part in his sobriety.

“There was a time to where I had so much guidance and Justin [Bieber] was guiding me … [but] at the end of the day, I have to do what I want to do, and that’s what I’m going to do,” he said.

“People can look at you from the outside and see that something’s wrong, and you can be trapped in your own f###### world,” explained Post Malone. “I need to do a lot less talking and a lot more listening … I’m 26, and I’m learning every f###### day.”

Best of luck with his marriage, new baby, and a clean and more responsible life.