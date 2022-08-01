Post Malone’s ‘Runaway” Documentary To Stream On Amazon Freevee

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Watch the official trailer for the Hector Dockrill-directed film.

A one-hour documentary about Post Malone will stream on Amazon Freevee later this month. Vice Media Group’s Pulse Films presents the forthcoming doc which covers the Texas-bred recording artist’s first arena tour.

Post Malone: Runaway is Amazon Freevee’s second original movie. The film will feature exclusive backstage access, live performances, and intimate interviews connected to Posty’s 37-date U.S. trek in 2019.

“I already knew Post Malone was a force before going on tour. But then, after spending time with him, unfiltered, close, and personal, I very quickly realized he’s unlike anything the world has seen before. He’s a polymath, loyal to his art, a true ‘rock star,’” says Hector Dockrill, Runaway director.

The BAFTA-nominated filmmaker continues, “Being on tour with Post is like every emotion hitting you at once, it’s intense and it’s wild, and our vision was to pull fans into the experience just enough to get a glimpse of this, while leaving the rest to the imagination.”

Previously, Hector Dockrill directed music videos for Ghetts, Jorja Smith, and other music acts. Sam Bridger and Casey Engelhardt produced Post Malone: Runaway. Dre London, Austin Rosen, Bobby Greenleaf, and Marisa Clifford served as executive producers.

“Post Malone is a once-in-a-generation artist. A musician who has consistently defied categorization and set his own creative agenda,” states Sam Bridger, Pulse Films’ head of music documentaries.

Bridger also adds, “At Pulse Films, we have always been drawn to creatives that break the mold, and so working with Post, his team, and label to document this legendary tour has been a privilege.”

Post Malone released his fourth studio LP, Twelve Carat Toothache, in June. The follow-up to 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 121,000 first-week units. Post Malone: Runaway will be available to stream on Amazon Freevee starting August 12.