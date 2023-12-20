STARZ Renews 50 Cent-Produced “Power Book IV: Force” For Season 3

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fans of the Power television universe have something to celebrate this holiday season. The STARZ network has announced the renewal of Power Book IV: Force for a third season.

The third spinoff in the Power franchise stars Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan. Season two of the crime drama also featured Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Carmela Zumbado and Manuel Eduardo Ramirez.

“The fan response to this action-packed season of Force has been incredible,” states Kathryn Busby, President of Programming for STARZ. “They’ve made it clear that they need more Tommy and we’re thrilled to deliver. Christmas has indeed come early!”

Gary Lennon will return as the showrunner and executive producer for season three of Power Book IV: Force. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson also serves as an executive producer. Courtney A. Kemp, Mark Canton, Terri Kopp and Chris Selak received executive producer credit as well.

Power Book IV: Force is a sequel to the original Power series which ran from 2014 to 2020. The expanded Power universe also includes Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

STARZ debuted Power Book IV: Force in February 2022. The one-hour show launched as the most-watched premiere in the premium cable network’s history with 3.3 million multiplatform views in the United States.