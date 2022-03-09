50 Cent Responds To YK Osiris Wanting To Appear On ‘Power’

The new ‘Power Book IV: Force’ series is already a big hit for Starz.

Apparently, YK Osiris is ready to try his hand at acting on television. The “Worth It” singer let his followers know he wants a shot at a role in Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Power franchise.

“I think it’s time to put your boy in Power,” said YK Osiris on Instagram. “Put your boy in Power, dog. I’m telling you. That s###’s gonna be crazy! I’m getting Power this year. Watch this.”

The 23-year-old Jacksonville-born performer tagged 50 Cent in his IG video. Fiddy got wind of The Golden Child album creator’s Power request and responded on his own Instagram page.

“The youngn say he ready, I think if he [works] on acting he can do something. What y’all think?” wrote 50 Cent on Tuesday night. The 46-year-old Hip Hop mogul also reposted YK Osiris’s social media clip.

The Power Universe Keeps Expanding

50 Cent serves as an executive producer for Power. The original Starz crime drama ran for six seasons. The show’s cast included Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, Michael Rainey Jr., and La La Anthony.

After the conclusion of Power in 2020, Starz began airing multiple spin-off series. Power Book II: Ghost premiered that same year. The Power Book III: Raising Kanan prequel premiered in 2021. Power Book IV: Force premiered in February 2022.

The Power Franchise Brings In Big Numbers For Starz

According to Starz, the season two finale of Power Book II: Ghost produced the most-watched day on the Star app. Additionally, Power Book IV: Force reportedly debuted as the most-watched premiere in the network’s history with 3.3 million multiplatform views in the United States.

“The Power Universe continues to deliver worldwide hit series with incredible performance that compares favorably with many other high-profile streaming series,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President/CEO at Starz.

Hirsch continued, “We’re excited to see these strong early numbers for the premiere of Power Book IV: Force, which is poised to join our growing lineup of tentpole series at Starz that have global multiplatform season average views in the nine to ten million range.”