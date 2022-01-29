Stars Come Out To Celebrate New Spin-Off, ‘Power Book IV: Force’ With Cast

Check out the stars that came out.

Rapper and television titan 50 Cent is back with another offering from his Power franchise. Celebs and influencers gathered at the rooftop of Pier 17 on Friday, Jan. 28 to celebrate the world premiere of Power Book IV: Force aka Tommy’s story with two screenings.

People watched a screening of Power Book IV: Force with the show’s star Joseph Sikora his GRAMMY-winning boss. In attendance at the screening were Oscar winner Adrien Brody, David Schwimmer (from Friends”, Fat Joe, La La Anthony, Lucy Walters (Tommy’s old girlfriend from Power), Ice-T and Coco, June Ambrose, Mack Wilds, Aldis Hodge, Slick Rick, Eric West, Achieng Agutu, Dave East and Kranium, Evan Mock, J.R. Ramirez, Eli Brown, model, and Pritika Swarup watched the premiere episode from their individual cabins overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge.

When people hopped into their cabins they were able to watch the official music video for the show called, “Power Powder Respect,” by 50 Cent, Jeremih, and Lil Durk, and directed by Eif Rivera. They were also able to watch the show eating hot dogs and Garrett’s popcorn and drinking signature cocktails, including Jackson’s Branson VSOP.

People were also able to snap a flick in front of Tommy Egan’s trademark blue mustang, a show prop shipped in from Chicago.

Joseph Sikora at the STARZ New York premiere event for “Power Book IV: Force at Pier 17 on Friday, January 28, 2022. Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ

That night, at the second screening, the cast came out. Those who are sure to make the spin-off special are Isaac Keys, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming, Lucien Cambric, Jeremih, Ahmad Ferguson, Phil Donlon, Guy Van Swearingen, and Barton Fitzpatrick.

Power Book IV: Force premieres Sunday, February 6 across all STARZ platforms.