Gucci Mane Questioned About Why His 1017 Artists Keep Going To Jail 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Several artists from Gucci Mane’s 1017 Global Music label are serving time behind bars on charges including first-degree murder.

Gucci Mane is opening up about the so-called “curse” involving artists signed to his 1017 Global Music label who keep winding up in jail or worse.

The “TakeDat” hitmaker appeared on the first episode of his wife’s podcast All Things Keyshia Ka’oir. However, despite interviewing her spouse, Ka’oir dived right in with the tough questions.

“So, the streets want to know why all your 1017 artists keep going to jail,” she began, leaving Gucci Mane a little flustered.

“Oh wow. So that’s how we gone’ start?” he replied before explaining that he relates to his signees.

“I was one of those type of artists, I was always going back and forth to jail,” he said. “I try to help those artists that I feel I see a lot of myself in.”

The Atlanta-based rapper continued, adding that he tries to support his artists “through their little bumps or whatever they’re going through,” while behind bars. “But I feel like if I’m not helping them, who else gone’ help them? Nobody says that part of the story,” he said.

1017 Artist’s Run-Ins With The Law

Gucci Mane’s artists have been plagued with legal problems throughout the years. Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano are both serving five years in prison. The former was for a firearm conspiracy case, while the latter was jailed after removing his ankle monitor and going on the run while on bond for a firearm possession charge.

Hoodrich Pablo Juan is also serving five years for a RICO case, Ralo eight years for being a marijuana kingpin, and Yung Mal is behind bars for murder.

In addition, Hotboy Wes was arrested on a robbery charge in 2022. Mac Critter was arrested the following year on first-degree murder charges.

Tragically, Gucci Mane’s artist, Big Scarr, died from a drug overdose in December 2022 at just 22 years old.