Rising Star Big Scarr Passes Away at 22: Official Cause of Death Revealed

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The news of Big Scarr’s death shocked the rap community earlier this week. Now a cause of death has been revealed. Read more.

Up-and-coming rapper from Memphis, Big Scarr, died earlier this week at the young age of 22, and now his cause of death has been revealed.

According to TMZ, Big Scarr’s family has revealed that he died from an overdose of prescription pills.

Big Scarr’s uncle told the website that the rapper had faced numerous difficult experiences in his life, including being shot and experiencing a severe car accident injury, which may have led to his reliance on the prescription medication that ultimately caused his overdose.

Born Alexander Wood, Big Scarr was signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records label and was known for his hit project, Big Grim Reaper, and collaborations with label mates Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano.

He was also set to join fellow Memphis native Key Glock on his upcoming “Glockoma” tour.

News of Big Scarr’s death circulated on social media on Thursday night and was later confirmed by Gucci Mane in an Instagram post.