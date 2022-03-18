‘Power’ Star Omari Hardwick & ‘Snowfall’ Star Damson Idris Link Up For A Photo

Check out the pic of the two actors who played drug-dealing “Saints” on TV.

One of the most heated social media debate topics about modern-day television involves Starz’s Power and FX’s Snowfall. Diehard viewers of both shows insist their preferred program about drug trafficking is the best crime drama of this era.

While Power stans and Snowfall stans argue online, the respective lead actors of each series recently displayed a sign of solidarity. Omari Hardwick (Power‘s James “Ghost” St. Patrick) posted an Instagram photo with Damson Idris (Snowfall‘s Franklin Saint).

Both James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Franklin Saint are drug dealers. Ghost’s story is set in present-day New York City. The Franklin character drew inspiration from Los Angeles native “Freeway” Rick Ross, the infamous crack-cocaine kingpin who established a nationwide narcotics empire in the 1980s.

“Both played a Saint for make-believe. Both made to make those who been told they can’t… believe they too can achieve,” wrote Omari Hardwick about himself and Damson Idris in the Instagram caption. He added #DandO and #FranklinSaintSaintPatrick to the IG post.

The original Power ran for six seasons from 2014 to 2020. Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s highly-rated show spawned the Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force spin-offs.

Snowfall began airing on July 5, 2017. It quickly earned critical praise. The John Singleton-created television series premiered its fifth season on February 23, 2022, with the “Comets” and “Commitment” episodes.

In addition to his star-making turn in Power, Omari Hardwick’s filmography includes appearances in movies such as For Colored Girls, Sorry to Bother You, and Army of the Dead. Damson Idris is best known for his portrayal of Franklin Saint in Snowfall, but the British actor also starred in Netflix’s Outside the Wire sci-fi action film.

