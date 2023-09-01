Pras: I Learned About The Fugees Reunion Tour Through The Media

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Hip-Hop trio is expected to join forces again this fall.

News broke last week that Pras Michel, Wyclef Jean and Ms. Lauryn Hill have come back together for a tour. One of those Fugees members claims to have learned about the reunion via reports.

TMZ caught up with Pras Michel to ask him about the recently announced The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour featuring the Fugees. Michel seemed unaware of the announcement.

“I ain’t even know this tour was happening until last week to be honest with you,” Pras Michel told the cameraperson. “I heard about it through the media… I’m going, obviously, I just heard about it last week.”

In addition to preparing to hit the road with Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill next month, Pras Michel also faces serious legal issues. A federal jury found him guilty on multiple criminal counts.

The man born Prakazrel Michel was convicted of conspiracy, concealment of material facts, making false entries in records, witness tampering, and serving as an unregistered agent of a foreign power.

“As proven at trial, the defendant engaged in an extensive conspiracy to use millions of dollars in foreign funds to engage in illegal back-channel lobbying and make unlawful campaign contributions,” stated U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr.

Michel faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. When asked if the conviction would affect the release of any new music, the 50-year-old New Jersey native said, “You know I can’t talk about my legal situation.”

Pras, Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean released two studio LPs as the Fugees. Blunted on Reality dropped in 1994 followed by the Grammy-winning The Score two years later. Pras’s debut solo album, Ghetto Supastar which hosted the Top 20 title track, came out in 1998.