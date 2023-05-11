Pras Plans To Sue 50 Cent, Kyrie Irving & ‘Rolling Stone’ For Defamation

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The convicted felon prepares to go to court over “rat” and “informant” allegations.

It appears Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, is ready to sue a fellow rapper, an NBA player, and a long-running music publication. The Ghetto Supastar album creator supposedly plans to file a defamation lawsuit against Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Kyrie Irving, and Rolling Stone magazine.

Pras took issue with a Rolling Stone article that apparently alleged the Brooklyn-born Hip Hop artist spent time working as an informant for the United States federal government. Attorney Jonathan Noah Schwart claims his client lost business deals as a result of those allegations.

In addition, Pras is taking aim at 50 Cent for labeling him as a “rat” on Instagram. Likewise, Kyrie Irving could be a defendant in the case for posting an April 25 tweet that suggested the ex-Fugees member was an FBI informant.

Michel’s legal team sent representatives for 50 Cent, Kyrie Irving, and Rolling Stone notification letters on Wednesday. AllHipHop.com received copies of those letters addressing the pending legal action.

Pras Claims Rolling Stone Caused Him Significant Damages

“The false and defamatory statements falsely labeling Pras as being a ‘government informant’ made by Rolling Stone to its 50 million readers globally have caused significant damages to both Pras and Mr. Kenner,” reads part of Pras and attorney David Kenner’s letter.

David Kenner defended Pras during his 2023 federal criminal trial. In April, a Washington, D.C. jury convicted the 50-year-old Grammy winner on ten criminal counts in connection to an international, financial conspiracy.

The Feds Secured Guilty Verdicts Against Pras

Federal prosecutors accused Pras of working with Malaysian businessman Jho Low and the Chinese government in order to gain access to U.S. officials, including former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

The jury found Pras guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States, witness tampering, and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government. He reportedly faces up to 20 years in prison. Representatives of Pras asserted that the government would not prosecute and threaten an “informant” with such a lengthy sentence.

50 Cent Labeled Pras As A “Rat” On Instagram

In addition to Rolling Stone, Pras and David Kenner contacted Hip Hop mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson about his alleged defamatory comments. The letter focused on the New York City native’s April 24 social media activities associated with calling Michel an informant.

“50 Cent’s labeling of Pras as a ‘rat’ to his 29 million followers on Instagram was unsubstantiated and has caused significant damage to Pras and Attorney Kenner’s business interests and reputations, as well as placed their safety at risk,” reads the notification letter sent to Jackson.

An Alleged Defamatory Tweet By Kyrie Irving Is Still On His Active Twitter Page

Kyrie Irving’s online remarks also led to correspondence from Pras and David Kenner. The possible plaintiffs singled out that April 25 Twitter post about informants which is still visible on the @KyrieIrving Twitter page, as of press time.

“We are deeply troubled by this recent tweet made by Kyrie on Twitter to his 4.7 million followers accusing Pras of being an FBI informant. This comment was and is false and defamatory and has caused significant damage to the business interests and reputations of Pras and attorney Kenner, as well as has placed their safety at risk,” reads the notification letter sent to Irving.

The Pending Case Could Head To A Florida Court

Prakazrel “Pras” Michel and his legal team will likely sue Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Kyrie Irving, and Rolling Stone in Miami-Dade County, Florida. Apparently, Florida law requires plaintiffs to notify all possible defendants at least five days before filing a lawsuit via a letter that includes the alleged defamatory statements.

Each notification letter also included, “Pras and attorney Kenner are committed to seeing through all necessary legal action to protect their rights and interests. This includes following the 5-day period subsequent to the letter, which is prescribed by the Florida Statutes.”