Pras Conspiracy Trial Verdict: Guilty On 10 Counts

Pras, one-third of the Hip Hop group Fugees, was found guilty on 10 criminal counts in a Washington D.C. courtroom on Wednesday (April 26), according to CNN. Pras had been accused of helping Malaysian businessman, Jho Low, gain political influence in the U.S. in exchange for $100 million. He was facing 11 federal charges, including conspiracy, witness tampering and failing to register as an agent of China.

The dramatic trial included testimony from Leonardo DiCaprio and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Tales of alleged corruption, greed and failed conspiracies bounced off the courtroom walls for three weeks. Prosecutors contend the Grammy-winning MC—who also admitted to being a F.B.I. informant— was paid millions by Low to secure access to both the Obama and Trump administrations. They said he also attempted to use those connections to advocate on Low and China’s behalf.

In 2012, Low paid Pras $20 million to help Low get a picture with Barack Obama. Prosecutors said Pras funneled more than $800,000 of that money to the Obama Victory Fund through various straw donors at several events attended by Obama. Pras would allegedly receive the $100 million from Low years later to advocate for Chinese dissident Guo Wengui’s release from the U.S. to China.

After learning of the Justice Department’s investigation, prosecutors said Pras sent letters to the straw donors, telling them the money was a loan they needed to pay back or face legal action.

Defense attorney David Kenner argued there was no evidence Pras had “willfully or deliberately” violated any laws in taking the money. He said Pras was acting primarily on the advice of his financial manager and attorneys.

Low, according to the Justice Department, allegedly misappropriated more than $500 million from the sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) with wire transfers to shell companies he and others owned. Some of the proceeds were used for the production of DiCaprio’s film The Wolf of Wall Street.