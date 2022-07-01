PRAYERS UP! Houston Rapper ESG’s Team Has Announced He’s Been Diagnosed With Cancer

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Houston rap legend ESG has revealed he is battling cancer and is asking fans for prayers. Read more!

Texas rap star, pioneer, and member of the Screwed Up Click, ESG, has been hospitalized and diagnosed with cancer.

Someone from his team announced the news on his Instagram, asking for people to “Pray for ESG.”

The caption for the post said, “Our Everyday Street Gangsta is currently in the hospital recovering from emergency surgery. He has been diagnosed with cancer. His social media accounts will be managed by his team during this time.”

“He asks that all of his fans and supporters pray for him as he recovers from his surgery and fights this unexpected illness,” the post continued before adding, “He wants y’all to know that he loves all of y’all. #SUC – Screw U Cancer!”

His comment section was lit up with blue checks wishing him well.

One of his famous friends, producer Jazze Pha wrote, “cmon ESG u gotta pull thru bro.”

The 49-year-old rapper dropped his debut album Sailin’ Da South in 1995, popping off with his hit single, “Swangin’ and Bangin.”

ESG is also one of the original members of legendary DJ Screw’s Screwed Up Clique with artists like Lil’ Flip, Lil Keke, Big Floyd (aka George Floyd), Trae tha Truth and others.

The staff at AllHipHop.com agrees with his team, and shouts, “Screw U Cancer!”

Get better, you got this fight, ESG.