President Joe Biden Announces He’s Running For President To Stop MAGA Maniacs

Senator Bernie Sanders said he would not enter the presidential race and encouraged others to fall back so Biden could win.

President Joe Biden has announced that he will be running for re-election in 2024.

The 46th president, who threw his hat in the ring on Tuesday, April 25, believes he is the best person to go up against former president Donald J. Trump, who announced his candidacy in November 2022.

The announcement came via video and focused on his Republican opponent and his involvement with the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

The president, whose running mate during his first campaign became the first Black, first Asian, and first woman to serve as vice president, says “Freedom … Personal Freedom … is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There is nothing more important or sacred.”

He used words like “fight for our democracy” and claimed it has “been the work” of his first term but he needs to be re-elected to make sure the disruption caused by MAGA maniacs and Trump’s social politics does not return.

The president said in his re-election video that he wants to make sure that everyone is treated equally and “given a fair shot.”

After he announced his run for re-election, Senator Bernie Sanders, a former presidential candidate himself, endorsed the president.

He agrees that Biden needs a chance to finish the job the administration has started.

“The last thing this country needs is a Donald Trump or some other right-wing demagogue who is going to try to undermine American democracy or take away a woman’s right to choose, or not address the crisis of gun violence, or racism, sexism or homophobia,” Sanders said according to the Associated Press. “So, I’m in to do what I can to make sure that the president is reelected.”

He also confirmed he would not run for president and split the vote. He asked other progressive/ liberal candidates to also resist the urge to run against Biden.