President Joe Biden Defends Son Hunter Following Guilty Verdict

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter was found guilty of three felony charges less than two weeks after Donald Trump’s historic conviction.

President Joe Biden released a statement in support of his son Hunter, who was found guilty of three felony gun charges on Tuesday (June 11). The president accepted the verdict, reiterating his unwillingness to get involved in the case.

“As I said last week, I am the president, but I am also a dad,” the president said. “Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery.”

He added, “As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that.”

Hunter Biden was convicted of two counts of making false statements to purchase a firearm and one count of illegally obtaining a firearm while using drugs. Defense attorney Abbe Lowell admitted his client used crack before and after buying a gun.

The defense claimed Hunter Biden didn’t use crack or consider himself an addict at the time of the sale. Jurors were unconvinced, finding him guilty after roughly three hours of deliberations.

“I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome,” Hunter Biden said. “Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time.”

President Joe Biden previously declared he would not pardon his son. Two of Hunter Biden’s charges carry maximum sentences of 10 years in prison. The third has a maximum of five years behind bars.