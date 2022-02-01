Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Prepares To Turn Himself In For Federal Prison Sentence

After pleading guilty to wire fraud conspiracy, the FL resident is headed to FCI Coleman.

Diamond Blue Smith, aka Baby Blue Whoaaaa, was arrested in 2020 for an alleged Payment Protection Program (PPP) scheme. The U.S. Department of Justice claimed the Pretty Ricky member attempted to scam the government out of $24 million in loans provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Baby Blue and Pennsylvania towing company owner Tonye C. Johnson were charged with wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud in federal criminal complaints filed in the Southern District of Florida.

In August 2021, Baby Blue pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The 37-year-old Miramar, Florida resident was later sentenced to 20 months in federal prison.

“This sentencing serves as a deterrent to anyone who would commit fraud targeting COVID-19 relief programs,” stated Acting Assistant Director Jay Greenberg of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division.

Jay Greenberg added, “Programs like these were created to help individuals during a pandemic, not for fraudsters to take advantage for personal gain. The FBI will continue to pursue criminal actors who engage in this activity.”

Baby Blue Tells His 69,000 Twitter Followers How To Reach Him Behind Bars

“We all make mistakes… I admit I made a mistake, I’ve learned from it the hard way and won’t make it again. My mistakes don’t define me as a man and I will come out of this more than I was before. With more integrity, more character, more knowledge of myself, more wiser, more stronger!” wrote Baby Blue on Instagram in December.

Diamond “Baby Blue” Smith is now set to face the consequences of his wire fraud conspiracy conviction. The former Love & Hip Hop: Miami cast member took to Twitter to inform his followers about his pending incarceration.

Baby Blue tweeted:

Turning myself in to the Feds on Monday, February 7th. If you wanna write me or send me anything, see info below… Diamond Blue Smith # 11322509 FCI COLEMAN LOW FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION SATELLITE CAMP P.O. BOX 1027 COLEMAN, FL 33521 (White Envelopes Only) @BabyBlueWhoaaaa Twiter

In total, twenty-five people have been charged for their alleged participation in the illegal nationwide PPP plot in the Northern District of Ohio, Southern District of Florida, and Middle District of North Carolina. At least twenty defendants have been convicted.