Pretty Vee Confirms Relationship With Rick Ross

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The ‘Wild ‘N Out’ cast member discusses what attracted her to Rozay.

Is Rick Ross no longer a single man? Rumors of the Maybach Music Group boss dating social media personality Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell seem to be true.

Pretty Vee addressed the gossip during her appearance on Revolt’s Black Girl Stuff talk show. The former Girls Cruise reality show cast member explained what attracted her to Rick Ross.

“I think it’s the boss in him,” said Pretty Vee about the Richer Than I Ever Been album creator. “I like guys who lead. So when you’re a leader, you can step to me, you know?”

She continued, “But again, when it comes to Ross, Ross is the type of person who you look at and you just admire, you’re inspired by. Like, I wanna do what you’re doing, so teach me. So in the back end, I’m actually a student to the game as well.”

This is not Rick Ross’s first public relationship with another celebrity. The Triple C’s group member and former exotic dancer Lira “Galore” Mercer got briefly engaged before calling off the wedding in 2015.

As for Pretty Vee, the Miami native established a television presence as a cast member on Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out. She also jumped into the music world by appearing on Queen Naija’s “Bitter Skit” track off the Missunderstood album.

Rick Ross is one year removed from the release of Richer Than I Ever Been in December 2021. Last year also saw Ross and Pretty Vee take part in a nearly 9-minute “Boss Talk” promotional video for the Belaire Rosé sparkling wine brand.