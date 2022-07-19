Priscilla Rainey After Game’s Paypal, Square And Zelle Accounts As Debt Balloons To Almost $7.5 Million

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Game is still trying to avoid paying off the $7 million debt he owes to a woman who won a default judgment against the Compton rap star.

The woman to whom rap star Game owes over $7.5 million is coming from more of his money.

The Compton, California rap star was accused of groping Priscilla Rainey during an episode of his reality show, “She’s Got Game.”

In November of 2016, Game was ordered to pay Priscilla Rainey a default judgment of $7,130,100 after he blew off multiple court dates related to a civil lawsuit she filed against the rapper.

Game tried to fight the ruling, but a Court of Appeals ruled against him in October of 2019 and upheld the judgment due to the rap star’s supposed flagrant disrespect of the court.

Since then, Priscilla Rainey has actively pursued Game’s earnings and assets.

In her latest attempt to satisfy the judgment, Priscilla Rainey is looking to garnish and take control of Game’s Square payment account, his Paypal account, and any earnings he may have earned through Zelle.

The rapper vowed not to pay the judgment.

“Y’all been saying she got 7 million for 7 years & yet here I am, laid up tipsy off my 5th quarantini watching Tiger King lol,” Game said flashing a huge wad of $100 bills on Instagram. “They’ll find Carol Baskin’s husband before she ever get a penny from under my car seat….coming up next, a stop by the bank to dump this s### in….”

So far, Priscilla Rainey has seized $383,502.39 from Game’s royalties, representing approximately 5.175% of the total debt. But his refusal to pay has not stopped Rainey’s pursuit of his money.

In November of 2021, Priscilla Rainey seized earnings almost $20,000 in earnings Game made through the popular Cameo app.

She was awarded the right to all earnings from his independent record label, L.A. Prolific Records, the royalties from his Born 2 Rap album, and all his payments from performing rights organization BMI.

Rainey also claimes Game gifted his manager Wack100 the deed to his mansion to avoid having the house seized.

Lawyers for Priscilla Rainey have revealed that as of June 30th, 2022, Game’s debt to Priscilla Rainey has ballooned to $7,410,420.37.

Game is currently preparing to release his latest studio album Drillmatic.