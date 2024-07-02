EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Rainey Targets Game & His Kids’ School District To Get $7 Million Judgment

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Game has avoided paying a $7 million judgment to Priscilla Rainey, who successfully him for sexual battery.

Priscilla Rainey, a contestant on The Game’s VH1 reality show She’s Got Game, stepped up her efforts to collect a $7 million judgment from the rapper. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Rainey subpoenaed his kids’ school district for proof of residence, attendance records and more on Monday (July 1).

Rainey sued The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Taylor, for sexual battery in 2015. She accused The Game of groping her.

“In May 2015, while the show was filming in the Chicago area, Taylor took Rainey on an off-camera date to Adrianna’s Sportsbar in Markham, Illinois,” her lawsuit explained. “Taylor sexually battered Rainey that night, including by reaching his hand inside her dress to rub her bare v##### and buttocks in front of a crowded room of onlookers.”

The Game initially ignored Rainey’s lawsuit. A jury found him liable for sexual battery, awarding roughly $7 million to Rainey in 2016. The Game claimed he would never pay Rainey.

“Don’t be fooled by these accusations or the dollar amount in the headlines cause I put that on my favorite aunties poodle this broad ain’t gettin s###!” he wrote on Instagram. “Every girl on that show will tell u I never touched this chick or ever desired to be anywhere near her. She got kicked off the show & as a result she filed this lame lawsuit which was probably her intentions before the show was ever even started. She was begging for my attention the entire time we shot the show & was given the ultimate Major League Baseball CURVE ball so that upset her & made her lil wee wee hard so she did what all chicks like her do when life gives them no other options…. They sue you!”

The Game sought a new trial. An appeals court rejected his bid in 2019.

“Taylor did not take the litigation seriously,” Judge TK Sykes wrote. “He evaded process, trolled Rainey on social media, dodged a settlement conference, and did not bother to show up at trial. His attorney asked for a continuance, but the judge denied that request, dismissing Taylor’s proffered excuse as an elaborate ruse.”

Rainey struggled to obtain her $7 million award from The Game, resulting in a second lawsuit. She claimed he was hiding his assets. A court sided with her in 2023.