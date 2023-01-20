Producer DJ Dahi Reacts To Kendrick Lamar’s Tracks Getting Leaked

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Someone put out K-Dot’s demos without his permission.

Hip Hop superstar Kendrick Lamar is the latest recording artist to be the victim of a leak. Apparently, unreleased tracks from the pgLang frontman unexpectedly landed on Spotify this week.

According to reports, the three Kendrick Lamar leaked songs – titled “Pure,” “Make Me Happy” and “Computer Love” – came out of the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers recording sessions.

DJ Dahi co-produced several songs off Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, including “Die Hard,” “Father Time,” and “Rich Spirit.” Lamar’s longtime musical collaborator addressed the recent unauthorized releases.

“Why are y’all leaking s### from 4 years ago??? We didn’t even bounce these records out. These K-Dot records are strictly demos. Y’all really dying of thirst out here lol,” posted DJ Dahi on his Instagram Story.

Kendrick Lamar included the track “Sing About Me, I’m Dying of Thirst” on his classic 2012 album Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. The Compton emcee’s major label debut studio LP has spent over 10 years on the Billboard 200 chart.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers also found commercial and critical success. Lamar’s fifth studio album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in May 2022. Mr. Morale amassed over one billion streams on Spotify.

In addition, Kendrick Lamar earned Best Rap Album and Album Of The Year nominations at the forthcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The 35-year-old Pulitzer Prize winner’s “The Heart Part 5” single earned five Grammy nods as well.