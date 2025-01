Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Patrick Houston Jr., Three 6 Mafia legend Project Pat’s son, was reportedly shot and killed in Memphis earlier this month.

According to FOX 13 Memphis, the local police department said the incident took place in the Imogene Height neighborhood just after 1 p.m. local time on Friday (January 10). Officers responded to the shooting at Ketchum Road and Long Street near Charjean Park and discovered the body. The Memphis Police Department later identified the man as Patrick Houston Jr.

No other details are available and the MPD is asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Project Pat, born Patrick Earl Houston in February 1973, is the older brother of Juicy J, one of the founding members of Three 6 Mafia. Project Pat gained prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s for his gritty storytelling, Southern drawl and street-focused lyrics that embody Memphis rap culture.

Pat released his debut solo album, Ghetty Green, in 1999 but his 2001 album, Mista Don’t Play: Everythangs Workin‘, was a major success thanks to songs like “Chickenhead” (featuring La Chat) and “Don’t Save Her.” He faced a few legal troubles at the beginning of his career, including a prison sentence in the early 2000s, which temporarily stalled his momentum.

After his release, he continued to release music, including collaborations with Three 6 Mafia and solo projects like Crook by da Book: The Fed Story (2006) and Real Recognize Real (2009). Project Pat’s style and sound have had a lasting influence on Southern Hip-Hop and trap music, with many modern rappers citing him as an inspiration.

Aside from Three 6 Mafia, he’s worked with artists such as Wiz Khalifa and Drake, who sampled his lyrics in songs like “Knife Talk.” Project Pat is celebrated for his authentic representation of Memphis and his impact on the rap genre over multiple decades. AllHipHop sends our condolences.