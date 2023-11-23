Prominent DJ And Marketer Roslynn Alba Cobarrubias Passes Away At 43

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beloved DJ, Marketer and Hip-Hop Head Roslynn Alba Cobarrubias Passes Away At 43. Read about her remarkable story.

Roslynn Alba Cobarrubias, a prominent media entrepreneur, radio DJ, and music promoter has died at the age of 43 in her hometown of Walnut, California. The cause of her death has yet to be determined, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office.

Early in her career Roslynn made a huge impact at the MySpace Music platform, where she helmed the Hip-Hop efforts at the massive, early social media company.

Roslynn was born on March 12, 1980 in Los Angeles and had a deep love for music since her childhood. Despite pursuing studies in political science at UC Irvine, she followed her dream of becoming a DJ and eventually found success as a radio DJ, notably hosting the Hip-Hop show “Third Floor Radio.” She helped launch the careers of Sean Kingston and Adele through her work at MySpace. With AllHipHop, there was a partnership that hosted shows with some of the biggest artists of the day.

Additionally, Cobarrubias promoted Filipino American artists and culture through her work with ABS-CBN and her marketing brand, 1587. She was involved in various community initiatives, including building basketball courts in the Philippines and sponsoring Filipino American heritage nights at sports events. She recently arranged an interview with EZ Mil, a Filipino who is signed to Dr. Dre and Eminem.

Her passing was mourned by many in the Filipino American community, the Hip-Hop community and the general music industry, highlighting her influential role and dedication to her culture and community. Roslynn Alba Cobarrubias is survived by her mother, three sisters, and nieces and nephews, whom she cherished deeply.