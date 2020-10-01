(AllHipHop News)
Cardi B recently received a warning from a Queens prosecutor that she could face a serious charge over a fight with two sisters in a strip club.
In August of 2018, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper was at Angels in Flushing, New York, when she got into an argument with Baddie Gi and Jade, who dates Tekashi 6ix9ine.
The sisters worked as bartenders at the establishment. At some point, words were exchanged, and someone in Cardi’s entourage threw a hookah pipe at them.
Prosecutors claim Cardi and her friend attacked the sisters and was ultimately charged with assault and reckless endangerment.
Cardi was offered a plea deal that would allow her to cop to a misdemeanor, but she has balked at the offer.
According to the New York Post, Assistant District Attorney Ryan Nicolosi said during a virtual hearing: “the People are offering for the last time an offer of a misdemeanor. We are not going to go lower than a misdemeanor.”
“We are again offering this misdemeanor,” he added. “But we cannot guarantee that that offer will be held open or offered again in the future. We all had many conversations regarding the possibility of a plea, what a plea could look like if any of the defendants were willing to take a plea. But it seems like there is not going to be a plea. There doesn’t seem to be a meeting of the minds.”
What sparked the altercation that has Cardi so much trouble?
Cardi believed that the sisters, Jade and Baddie Gi, had sex with her soon to be ex-husband, Migos frontman Offset.
The history-making rapper pleaded not guilty to the charges.