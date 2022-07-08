Prosecutors Claim A Nurse Tried To Smuggle Drugs Into Jail For Gunna

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens received some unfavorable news this week. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville denied the Atlanta-based rapper bond in his RICO case.

In addition, several outlets report there could be another possible legal issue involving Gunna. Local authorities claim a nurse attempted to smuggle a bag of marijuana and cocaine into the Fulton County jailhouse back on May 14.

Apparently, a deputy confronted the nurse which led to her dropping the narcotics contraband and running away from the location. The prosecution believes the woman wanted to give the drugs to Gunna.

Steve Sadow, Gunna’s attorney, pushed back on the accusations of drug smuggling on behalf of the Hip Hop artist. The lawyer told WSBTV, “None of the allegations made today, these so-called new allegations, are accurate.”

Gunna and twenty-seven other YSL Records affiliates face Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act indictments. Prosecutors also charged YSL founder Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams with a RICO violation.

“As the District Attorney of Fulton County my number one focus is targeting gangs, and there’s a reason for that, they are committing conservatively 75% to 80% of all of the violent crime that we are seeing within our community and so they have to be rooted out of our community,” stated Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis.

Gunna and Young Thug have denied being part of a gang-related racketeering conspiracy. Both men pled not guilty to their respective criminal charges. Thug’s defense attorney, Brian Steel, insisted he would “ethically, legally, and zealously” fight to prove his client’s innocence.

Back in June, Gunna posted a statement about his RICO arrest on his social media pages. The 29-year-old “Pushin P” hitmaker wrote, “For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name.”