Chris Brown Comments On Young Thug & Gunna’s RICO Case

Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams and Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens are among over two dozen YSL affiliates facing criminal charges in Fulton County, Georgia. The multiple arrests became one of the biggest stories in Hip Hop this year.

Young Thug’s Slime & B project collaborator Chris Brown recently sat down for an interview with well-known radio personality Big Boy. During the conversation, Big Boy asked Breezy about the ongoing RICO cases involving Thugger and Gunna.

“S### is f##### up,” said Chris Brown. “As bad as I want to help him, it’s like I’ve done been through that too. When you go through that, you’re in there. S###, all I can do is send my love. [They’re] my brothers. Free them.”

Chris Brown dealt with his own legal issues throughout his career. In 2009, he pled guilty to one count of assault with the intent of doing great bodily injury in connection to a physical altercation involving his then-girlfriend Rihanna.

“I know what [Young Thug and Gunna] are going through. I think we always got a spotlight on us anyway,” Chris Brown told Big Boy. “We got a lot of power and responsibility, but also people don’t like that influence as well. So that also put targets on our backs.”

Young Thug & Gunna Plead Not Guilty

Prosecutors charged Young Thug with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity. Authorities accuse the “Go Crazy” hitmaker of drug distribution and weapons possession as well. Gunna was also indicted on RICO charges.

“As the District Attorney of Fulton County my number one focus is targeting gangs, and there’s a reason for that, they are committing conservatively 75% to 80% of all of the violent crime that we are seeing within our community and so they have to be rooted out of our community,” stated Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis.

“Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever. We will fight this case ethically, legally, and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared,” stated Thug’s defense attorney, Brian Steel. “I’ll tell you the response to any allegation; Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever, and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him.”

Young Thug and Gunna maintain their innocence. Both Atlanta-bred rappers are currently incarcerated after being denied bond. Meanwhile, Chris Brown is out on the road with another Atlanta resident. His “One Of Them Ones” tour with Lil Baby kicked off earlier this month.