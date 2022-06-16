Gunna Releases “Banking On Me” Music Video From Behind Bars

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent.”

Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens is among the over two dozen Atlanta area defendants facing racketeering charges. That criminal case has not stopped Gunna’s team from continuing to promote his music career and DS4Ever album.

Yesterday (June 15), Gunna’s verified YouTube channel published the “Banking On Me” music video. The self-directed visuals arrived the week of the YSL Records representative’s 29th birthday.

In April, Gunna performed “Banking On Me” on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. That episode also featured Trap artist and fellow Atlanta native Future running through “Pushin P” on the late-night program.

“Banking On Me” arrived during the DS4Ever era. That album dropped on January 7. Gunna’s third studio LP debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 150,000 first-week units.

DS4Ever hosts the singles “Livin Wild,” “Too Easy” with Future, and the album version of “Pushin P” with Future and Young Thug. The project also features 21 Savage, Drake, Kodak Black, Chlöe, Lil Baby, G Herbo, Nechie, Yung Bleu, Chris Brown, and Roddy Ricch.

Fulton County, Georgia indicted Gunna’s Young Stoner Life label head, Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams, on RICO charges as well. Both Gunna and Young Thug are currently incarcerated after being denied bond.

Plus, this week saw Gunna post a birthday message on his social media pages. The note read, in part, “For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name.”

22 & 2, just a bed & a shower, no windows just walls. Can’t see or talk to anyone. I’m writing now & still praying everyday . I was raised to fight fire with water, even tho my country’s amendments have failed me! PROTECT BLACK ART! pic.twitter.com/wqsfXAzHJe — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) June 14, 2022