Young Thug Set For Arraignment Hearing On RICO Charges

Thugger is scheduled to be back in court.

Atlanta-based Hip Hop artist Young Thug (born Jeffery Lamar Williams) is facing multiple criminal charges in the state of Georgia. Prosecutors accuse the Punk album creator of RICO violations.

According to WSB-TV, an arraignment hearing for Young Thug will take place today (May 23). The Young Stoner Life Records founder will enter an official plea in court.

Local police arrested Young Thug on May 9 in Atlanta. Authorities charged the 30-year-old performer with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act as well as Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.

“As the District Attorney of Fulton County my number one focus is targeting gangs, and there’s a reason for that, they are committing conservatively 75% to 80% of all of the violent crime that we are seeing within our community and so they have to be rooted out of our community,” stated Fani Willis, Fulton County District Attorney.

In addition to the RICO and street gang counts, Fulton County authorities also hit Young Thug with drug distribution and weapons possession charges. However, Thug’s lawyer insisted his client is innocent.

“Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever. We will fight this case ethically, legally, and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared,” stated defense attorney Brian Steel. “I’ll tell you the response to any allegation; Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever, and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him.”

Police also arrested fellow YSL recording artist Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens on May 11. The “Drip Too Hard” hitmaker faces one count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. According to reports, prosecutors indicted over twenty-five Young Stoner Life associates.