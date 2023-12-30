Prosecutors Claim Keefe D. And Associates Have Issued A “Green Light” On Witnesses Over Tupac Murder Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Prosecutors have unveiled evidence they claim proves the guy accused of ordering the murder of Tupac might be trying to kill witnesses!

Las Vegas prosecutors claim Keefe D, the guy accused of participating in Tupac Shakur’s murder, is allegedly up to his old ways.

Prosecutors have raised concerns about the safety of witnesses in Keefe D, born Duane Davis, the former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with orchestrating the murder of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur.

According to a new court filing, Keefe D was caught on a jailhouse telephone call with his son, who allegedly informed him of a “green light” order – aka an authorization to kill people.

The prosecutors, Marc DiGiacomo and Binu Palal highlighted the gravity of the situation, noting that the federal government had to intervene to relocate at least one witness due to credible threats.

The October 9 jail call was presented as evidence of the potential danger to the community and indicated a consciousness of guilt on the part of Keefe D.

Keefe D was arrested on September 29, 2023, in connection with the murder of Tupac. Davis was charged with one count of murder using a deadly weapon and with the intent to promote, further, or assist a criminal gang. ​

Keefe, 60, is currently held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center; he has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. His attorneys, Robert Arroyo and Charles Cano, are set to respond to these allegations in an upcoming court hearing on January 2.

They have previously filed a bail request, arguing that Davis poses no danger and requires proper medical attention for his colon cancer, which is reportedly in remission.

Prosecutors say Keefe D confessed multiple times to ordering the hit since 2008, including in police interviews, a 2019 memoir, and media statements, where he allegedly admitted to orchestrating the September 1996 drive-by shooting that killed Tupac and wounded rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight.

However, Davis’ attorneys contend that these accounts were for entertainment purposes and financial gain.