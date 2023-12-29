Tupac Shakur Murder Case: Prosecutors Strike Back At Keefe D’s Bid To Get Out Of Jail

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Keefe D requested bail months after he was arrested for Tupac Shakur’s murder. The ex-gang leader’s trial is scheduled to begin in June 2024.

Prosecutors asked a Nevada judge to reject Keefe D’s request for bail in the Tupac Shakur murder case. According to the Associated Press, prosecutors said Keefe D “confessed over and over again that he is responsible for the murder” in a court filing on Thursday (December 28).

“Now, finally, facing the consequences of his actions, [Davis] asks this court to ignore his words,” prosecutors wrote. “[He] was the shot caller.”

Keefe D, whose real name is Duane Davis, wanted to be released on house arrest while he awaits trial. He sought bail of no more than $100,000.

A bail hearing is scheduled for Tuesday (January 2). Keefe D’s lawyers said he was not a flight risk and posed no danger to the community. They urged a judge to release him due to health concerns. They noted he was diagnosed with colon cancer, but it was in remission.

“His diet and lack of exercise in the jail, given his age and medical history, is negatively impacting his health,” the defense argued.

Prosecutors thought Keefe D’s years of stories about his alleged involvement in Tupac’s murder were enough to keep him in jail. They pointed to him incriminating himself in interviews, a tell-all book and conversations with police. Keefe D’s lawyers insisted his book and interviews were nothing more than “entertainment.”

Keefe D was arrested for Tupac’s murder in September 2023. The former gang leader pleaded not guilty to murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang.

Tupac was shot in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. He passed away a few days later on September 13, 1996.

Prosecutors did not believe Keefe D was the shooter but accused him of orchestrating the murder. His nephew Orlando Anderson, who died in 1998, was long considered the prime suspect.