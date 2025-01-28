Prosecutors Slam Diddy’s Misrepresentation Of MDC Jail Search

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Prosecutors dismissed Diddy’s claims of government misconduct, arguing that his allegations of violations are “moot and meritless.”

Federal prosecutors are firing back at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ latest legal filing, rejecting his claims that a targeted search at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) violated his constitutional rights.

In a response filed on Monday (January 27), the government dismissed the accusations as baseless and argued that Diddy’s allegations “contort and misrepresent” the facts.

Diddy’s defense team had argued that the prosecution orchestrated an October 2024 search of his housing unit to obtain privileged defense materials.

They further alleged that government agents monitored his attorney-client communications, violating his Fourth and Sixth Amendment rights. Prosecutors, however, said the claims were both “moot and meritless.”

“The defendant’s Fourth Amendment claim regarding the MDC Sweep is moot because the Government will not seek to offer the defendant’s notes photographed by Investigator-1 or any ‘fruits’ of those notes in its prosecution,” prosecutors wrote.

They emphasized that any privileged materials obtained during the search were handled by a filter team, an established practice to preserve legal privilege​.

Addressing allegations of surveillance on Diddy’s communications, the government argued there was no intent to interfere with his attorney-client relationship.

“The defendant cannot show that the Prosecution Team—which does not include Investigator-1—intentionally interfered with the defendant’s attorney-client relationship,” the response stated.

Prosecutors also pushed back on the defense’s assertion that the search was improperly directed and denied they knew an investigator based in West Virginia would participate in the sweep.

“It is not disputed that the Government had no knowledge whatsoever that Investigator-1 would take part in that search or that the defendant’s papers would be photographed,” they said.

They added that the search was part of routine Bureau of Prisons (BOP) operations​.

Prosecutors also signaled readiness to respond further if the court entertains Diddy’s claims.

“Should the Court be inclined to consider these new claims in deciding the defendant’s pending motion or request for a hearing, the Government first requests the opportunity to respond in full,” prosecutors said.

Diddy’s trial is set for May 2025 on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.