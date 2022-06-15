Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The founder of YSL claims the government is after Young Thug, and not him! Read more about the latest court hearing involving the alleged gang.

On Tuesday, June 14th, a Georgia judge refused to grant bond to Walter Murphy, another person down with Young Thug and accused of being the co-founder of YSL or Young Slime Life gang.

Murphy was arrested with over 27 others, including rappers Young Thug and Gunna. Murphy’s lawyer says the D.A. wants his guy to snitch on the star.

According to WSB-TV, in response to the ruling, the man’s lawyer Jacoby Hudson snapped at the judge’s rigid position.

He said, “He’s changed, judge! He’s crying. He’s doing the right thing.”

The attorney believes his client, who he says is innocent and should not be included in this RICO case, is only being pulled in because he is connected to rapper Young Thug.

“The whole case is about Young Thug — Jeffrey Lamar Williams,” Hudson said. “That’s who they want. My client don’t want to talk about Jeffery Williams.”

The lawyer has implied the DA wanted his client to snitch on the rapper.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Young Thug has been indicted on RICO charges and is believed to be the head of the YSL gang. The officials are trying to make the case that Murphy and the chart-topper were both leading the gang.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office said a cooperation offer was extended to Murphy — and in exchange, the office will help him in other cases. Murphy has had his run-in with the law in the past, including in a 2016 prison stint. But that has not been brought up in this case.

Murphy said, “I did my time like a man.”

Hudson is clear who his client is, saying, “He was messed up in 2012, and ‘13 and ‘15, but he has since changed.”

But the prosecution doesn’t buy it, linking him to the YSL RICO conspiracy case and alleging Murphy committed an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on or about September 11th, 2013, and attempted murder involving four different victims on or about April 12th, 2015.

The lawyer says this is old news and that his client was charged with those crimes years ago. Hudson says Murphy pled guilty in what’s known as an Alford Plea.

By doing so, his charges were reduced, he served his time and has been out on parole since the beginning of 2022. Murphy said in prison, he changed his life.

“I spent seven years in prison. While I was in prison, you know, I stayed out the way and I just got my GED, completed all my classes,” Murphy said.

In one of the cases, the prosecutor says a victim injured in one of the crimes lost part of his head in the shooting. Murphy’s team does not deny that but says the client did not shoot the victim.

A prosecutor said a victim in one of the incidents in Murphy’s past lost part of his head in the shooting.

The lawyer says Murphy has taken the break he got with his pleas and started a brand-new life, including starting a new job that’s not in the streets.

“He changed his tune and changed his life,” Hudson said.