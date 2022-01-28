The music industry is a complicated space, but there are times when people do things and let you know their friendship is greater is more important than the deals.

Rapper Pusha T took to social media to let fans know that Kanye West, his label head and friend, has amicably released him from his GOOD Music contract. The post caption reads simply, “Some people call you their brother, other people show you you’re BROTHERS. Thanx ‘Yezos…’”

Thanx “Yezos…”@kanyewest pic.twitter.com/97agzLYVQp — King Push (@PUSHA_T) January 27, 2022

The Virginia native posted the last page of a contract with Def Jam, one of the most iconic Hip-Hop labels in history. The business arrangement is between the house that LL built and Getting Out Our Dreams, Inc. It has long been whispered that Push wanted to concentrate on blowing up his own Heir Wave Music Group imprint, but in order for this to have happened, Kanye had to let Push out his current deal with G.O.O.D. Music.

In 2010, Pusha T signed with G.O.O.D. Music and by 2016, he was appointed the President of the label.

Over the years, the label has signed over 25 artists. The list includes big megastars like Common, John Legend, Big Sean, Mos Def, Kid Cudi, Desiigner, and Teyana Taylor. Pusha T is one of the last big names — notwithstanding Q-Tip and Ye— to still be listed on the roster.

Since he still loves his fans, new music like It’s Not Dry Yet (INDY), which is supposed to drop in February, will be on the label.

Despite what people are trying to say, even though King Push has left the label, its all over at G.O.O.D. Music.