Pusha T Declares Jay-Z As The Best Rapper, Calls Kanye West A Hip Hop Purist

Virginia-raised rapper Pusha T has had the opportunity to work with both Jay-Z and Kanye “Ye” West on multiple occasions. Pusha’s latest studio LP, It’s Almost Dry, features both members of The Throne.

Kanye West showed up on the It’s Almost Dry tracks “Dreamin of the Past” and “Rock n Roll” with Kid Cudi. “Neck & Wrist” contains credited contributions from Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams.

While out on his promotional run for his fourth album, Pusha T stopped by SiriusXM. Hip-Hop Nation’s Swaggy Sie asked the G.O.O.D. Music representative about Ye and Hov.

“He’s the best rapper, like just period,” declared Pusha T about Jay-Z. “So when I reach out to him about a record, I feel like he sort of knows that I’m not reaching out to him about no b#######. I must really think that this is a joint. Or something that’s gonna add to the great legacy that he has.”

Pusha T Talks Ye Wanting To Be On A 1990s/2000s Level

Kanye West and Pharrell Williams handled the bulk of the production for Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry project. During that same Hip-Hop Nation interview, Push also spoke about Ye’s love for a certain era of the genre.

“I feel like Ye, at his heart of hearts, is just a Hip Hop purist. He’s like 90s/2000s level, that’s where he wants to be at. I feel like when he works with me, it’s like that’s all I want to make,” said Pusha. “Of course, it’s always like the updated or futuristic version of it, but that’s all I want to make.”

It’s Almost Dry arrived on April 22. According to industry forecasters, Pusha T’s latest body of work is on pace to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 which would be his first chart-topper. Jay-Z and Kanye West famously united for 2011’s 5x-Platinum-certified Watch the Throne collaborative LP.