Pusha T Declares Pop Smoke’s ‘Faith’ Will Overtake Tyler, The Creator’s ‘CMIYGL’ For AOTY

What is your Album Of The Year for 2021 so far?

Pusha T is known to make declarations about the best Hip Hop album of any particular year. On his searing Drake diss track “The Story of Adidon,” King Push christened his own Daytona as the best rap project of 2018.

The Virginia-bred emcee is back to make more proclamations about the race for the Album Of The Year title in 2021. Pusha T is one of the guests on Pop Smoke’s second posthumous LP Faith, and the G.O.O.D. Music executive used the song to state his opinion about the current AOTY conversation.

“Tyler got the album of the year, for now. But Pop about to drop, I see the Platinum in the clouds. Now Push about to drop, so real trappers stick around. The crown is only for the king, they tryna place it on a clown,” rapped Pusha T on Pop Smoke’s “Tell The Vision” track.

In June, Tyler, The Creator let loose his sixth studio album Call Me If You Get Lost to widespread critical acclaim. CMIYGL debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 169,000 first-week units, giving Tyler his second consecutive chart-topping LP following 2019’s Igor.

There was plenty of speculation online over who Pusha T was referring to with the “they tryna place [the crown] on a clown” bar. Social media users questioned if the line was a subliminal diss directed at Tyler, The Creator, Push’s longtime rival Drake, internet troll-turned-government witness 6ix9ine, or possibly another rapper.

Additionally, “Tell The Vision” features Pusha T’s G.O.O.D. Music comrade Kanye West, the billionaire recording artist who happens to have a frenemy-type feud with Drake as well. Pop Smoke’s Faith also hosts contributions by Rick Ross, 42 Dugg, 21 Savage, Takeoff, Lil Tjay, Swae Lee, Future, Chris Brown, Dua Lipa, Pharrell Williams, Kid Cudi, Quavo, Kodak Black, and more.

Faith follows 2020’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon which arrived five months after Pop Smoke was murdered in Los Angeles on February 19. The rising Brooklyn-raised rhymer was 20 years old at the time of his death. Shoot for the Stars opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 251,000 first-week units and went on to earn 2x-Platinum certification from the RIAA.