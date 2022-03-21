Pusha T Disses McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish On Behalf Of Arby’s

Pusha T dropped an unlikely diss track about McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish as part of a new ad campaign for Arby’s spicy fish sandwich.

Pusha T teamed up with Arby’s for a diss track aimed at McDonald’s. Yes, you read that correctly.

Arby’s released a Pusha T song trashing McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish on Monday (March 21). The unexpected diss serves as an ad campaign for Arby’s new spicy fish sandwich.

“I’m the reason the whole world love it, now I gotta crush it/Filet-O-Fish is s###, and you should be disgusted/How dare you sell a square fish asking us to trust it?/A half slice of cheese, Mickey D’s on a budget?/Arby’s crispy fish is simply it/With lines ’round the corner, we might need a guest list,” Pusha T raps.

Pusha T famously takes credit for creating the McDonald’s “I’m Lovin’ It” jingle, which he references in his diss. Although his claims have been disputed, the renowned rapper still insists he’s “solely responsible” for the jingle.

“I did it at a very young age at a very young time in my career where I wasn’t asking for as much money and ownership,” he told Rolling Stone in a new interview. “It’s something that’s always dug at me later in life like, ‘D#####, I was a part of this and I should have more stake.’ It was like half a million or a million dollars for me and my brother — but that’s peanuts for as long as that’s been running.”

Pusha T added, “I had to get that energy off me, and this [ad] was the perfect way to get that energy like, ‘You know what? I’m over it.’”

Listen to the diss track below.