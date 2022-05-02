Pusha-T Addresses Alleged “Beef” With Eminem

Pusha-T has come forward to address growing speculation of a feud between himself and Detroit rapper Eminem. Read more!

Pusha-T has shut down rumors suggesting he has issues with Eminem.

King Push recently appeared on “The Morning Hustle,” where he was asked about the speculation that he has been feuding with the “Lose Yourself” rapper.

In response, Pusha-T insisted that the gossip was inaccurate.

“I saw just recently on Twitter people saying myself and Eminem,” Pusha-T commented. “I’m like, bro! It was a misinterpretation of something I don’t even remember. Something I said or whatever. But you know, people decode, and they have their own thing.”

Pusha-T, real name Terrence Thornton, provided no details about the purported rumors but clarified he has nothing against his fellow hip-hop star.

“Nah, man! Em is somebody that I respect,” the 44-year-old insisted.

Referencing Eminem’s 1998 appearance in the Lyricist Lounge showcase, Pusha continued, “He’s one of them people that I really like what he does because, after all of his success, I can still find Lyricist Lounge Eminem. That’s a goal for me, personally.”

Pusha-T released his latest album, It’s Almost Dry, last month. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart.