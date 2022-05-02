Pusha T Reacts As “It’s Almost Dry” Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200 Chart  

Pusha T scored his first-ever solo number one on the Billboard 200 chart after moving an estimated 55,000 total album-equivalent units.

Pusha T has secured his first-ever solo No.1 album with his highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s DAYTONA.

The New York native tapped Kanye West and Pharrell to produce It’s Almost Dry, which arrived on April 22. The 12-track project features special guest appearances from the likes of JAY-Z, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, and Don Toliver, among others.

Shortly after Billboard announced its weekly album chart, Pusha T took to social media to celebrate. “We all can’t be number 1 at the same time,” King Push penned in reaction to securing the No. 1 spot with “It’s Almost Dry. “This week it’s mine…😎 Thank you to all,” he added.

We all can’t be number 1 at the same time, this week it’s mine…😎 Thank you to all.#ItsAlmostDry pic.twitter.com/f0yeJsxerv — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 1, 2022

According to the data, It’s Almost Dry moved an estimated 55,000 total album-equivalent units in its first week to land the top spot.

Meanwhile, Pusha T recently shut down the rumors that he was taking shots at Eminem on the album. He addressed the gossip during a recent appearance on The Morning Hustle and denied any beef between the pair.

“I saw just recently on Twitter people saying myself and Eminem,” said Pusha T. “I’m like, bro! It was a misinterpretation of something I don’t even remember. Something I said or whatever. But you know, people decode, and they have their own thing.”

Pusha T continued saying, “Em is somebody that I respect,” before referencing Eminem’s 1998 appearance in the Lyricist Lounge showcase. “He’s one of them people that I really like what he does because, after all of his success, I can still find Lyricist Lounge Eminem. That’s a goal for me, personally,” he added.