Pusha T Says No To Possible Collab With Drake & Kanye West: “I’m Cool On All Of That”

Pusha T said Drake and Ye reuniting for a concert last year was “really good for them,” but he doesn’t want to jump on a track with them.

When Ye and Drizzy reunited and finally put their differences aside for the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, many wondered how Pusha T felt about the former foes coming together and if he would ever do the same. He answered both questions during a recent appearance on Shade45 while on his It’s Almost Dry press run.

“I thought that was good for them,” King Push said. I think they have this thing where, like, they sorta need to co-exist. Those two need to co-exist in their world and play within where they at.”

Relations between Pusha T and Drake turned sour over the years, and the two famously fired diss tracks at each other. While King Push has made it clear he holds no ill will towards the Toronto rapper, he has no intention of working with him.

When asked if he would ever get on a song with Drake and Ye, Pusha T replied, “Nah! No, I’m cool on all of that. I know the song I wanna make, I know the people I wanna work with, and it ain’t that. He added, “I want Ye to produce it, but other than that, I definitely don’t wanna do a record.” Check the interview below, where he also addresses Kid Cudi’s issue with Kanye.

Meanwhile, a recent Drake leak had many listeners wondering if the beef with Pusha T was still live. The “Diet Coke” rapper addressed the alleged diss during an interview with the Breakfast Club.

“It sounds old to me,” Pusha said. “Like, the flows sound old. And then it’s like, even what is the considered, like, the shots. … It’s like, bro, after what I’ve done. Like ‘the middleman’ talk and all that type of talk. That’s not scathing for me. I’m here to, like, burn down everything.”

Pusha T also explained that he won’t be subbing anyone on a track. “I’m not subliminal with nobody today. Like, I’m not doing that,” he added.