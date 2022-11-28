Pusha T Explains How Kanye West Disappointed Him As A Black Man

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Pusha T condemned hate speech and bigotry when asked about Kanye West’s antisemitism and other controversial antics.

Pusha T bemoaned his longtime collaborator Kanye West’s antisemitism and alignment with far-right extremists.

The 45-year-old rapper addressed Kanye West’s controversial antics in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. Pusha T denounced hate speech but didn’t indicate if he will ever cut ties with ‘Ye.

“It’s definitely affected me,” Pusha T said regarding Ye’s antisemitic remarks. “It’s been disappointing. As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech. So yeah. It’s been very disappointing, let’s talk straight.”

Last month, several brands dropped Kanye West due to his antisemitism. He lost his billionaire status after Adidas ended its partnership with him.

Since then, ‘Ye announced another run for president. He also teamed up with alt-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

Despite the current situation, Pusha T still valued his work relationship with ‘Ye. The Clipse member appreciated the creative freedom he experienced under Kanye West’s watch.

“Creatively, ‘Ye has meant freedom to me,” he said. “A lot of times, people would try to get me to change certain things about my process, change certain things about me lyrically, change certain things about the content. He never has been like that. He always saw me for who I was and knew how to take it to the next level.”

‘Ye and Pusha T most recently worked together on the latter’s album It’s Almost Dry, which dropped in April. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.