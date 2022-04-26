Pusha T Explains The Real Problem With Kid Cudi/ Kanye West Beef

Kanye’s good buddy Pusha T has some thoughts about the G.O.O.D Music bosses feud with his old friend, Kid Cudi! Read more!

Pusha T has weighed in on Kid Cudi and Kanye West’s bitter feud.

Earlier this year, the hip-hop stars fell out after Kanye blasted Kid Cudi, who used to be signed to his G.O.O.D. Music label, for being friends with Pete Davidson, who is dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

He later decided to remove Kid Cudi from his album Donda 2 due to his association with the “Saturday Night Live” comedian.

In an interview with Vulture, Pusha reflected on the situation, which is awkward for him as they all collaborated on a song titled “Rock n Roll” for his new album It’s Almost Dry.

Acknowledging that the tension “sucks,” the star explained: “You know Cudi is my f###### brother to the end. Just navigating these relationships, this brotherhood, the arguing… it gets public. It’s one thing for us to argue. We all argue – that’s not a problem. It gets out there, whether it’s Ye bickering first, or Cudi coming back with what he says. It’s super f##### up.”

Pusha, real name Terrence Thornton, also claimed that Kanye and Kid Cudi were on great terms back when they recorded the track a year ago.

“Everybody was so f###### happy,” he recounted. “Ye’s chopping the Beyoncé sample. Cudi happens to come in that day. We see each other, and I hadn’t seen him in a while. He’s like, ‘I gotta get on a record. Are you crazy?’ Cudi did, like, three or four different references. Beyoncé cleared the sample. There was so much great energy around the making of that record.”

Despite the drama, Pusha noted that Kid Cudi still cleared “Rock n Roll” for release after the fallout: “He did what he did for his bro, and I love him for that.”