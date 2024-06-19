Pusha T & No Malice Dragged For Carrying Purses At Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week Show 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pusha T and No Malice were ridiculed after showing off their Louis Vuitton purses at Pharrell’s Paris Fashion Week show.

Pusha T and No Malice are getting ridiculed online after showing off their designer threads at Paris Fashion Week.

An Instagram fit-check account caught up with the Clipse duo to get a rundown of their outfits. However, before they could show off their custom-made Louis Vuitton and Adidas fit, someone off camera interrupted to tease the brothers over their accessories. “Hold on. What’s up?” they asked, holding up King Push’s bag as everyone laughed wildly.

Sharing a fashion tip, No Malice said, “Be yourself. Whatever you feel comfortable in is you.” Meanwhile, Pusha T advised, “You always got to feel like you in your pajamas. You ain’t coming like that, then it ain’t you.”

The clip was shared by thehiphopwolf on Instagram, and users rushed to the comment section to roast Pusha T and No Malice for carrying a purse.

“Never thought I’d see the day them boys carrying/wearing purses,” one person wrote. Another user questioned why the Clipse members need to carry a purse. “Don’t care how much it cost it is what it is…that is a purse it can be 1 of 1, made from whatever it is still a purse. And the funny thing is women have a ton of stuff in those bags men don’t. Why you need a purse for homie,” they asked.

The siblings were in the French capital to support Pharrell in unveiling his latest menswear collection for Louis Vuitton. Pusha T and No Malice also debuted an unreleased song at the show for the second consecutive year since Pharrell took over as creative director.

John Legend features on the song, which sees Pusha T and No Malice reflect on the loss of their parents.