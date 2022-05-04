Pusha T Talks Hating Clipse’s ‘Til The Casket Drops’ Album

Hip Hop veteran Pusha T recently released his fourth studio LP It’s Almost Dry. Before going out on his own as a solo act, Pusha was one-half of the Virginia-bred duo known as Clipse.

Between 2002 and 2009, Clipse released three studio albums. Pusha T and Malice’s Til the Casket Drops ended up being the brothers’ final official album together.

Tidal CCO Elliott Wilson interviewed Pusha T for the Tidal Magazine. That conversation included Push explaining why he is not a fan of Clipse’s 2009 project Til the Casket Drops.

“I hate it. I hate it,” said Pusha T. “And when a song comes on, like ‘I’m Good,’ man, this was a little bit of a bop. Hate it. Soon as I find myself bopping a little bit too much — ah, damn. And there’s another thing. Bro, Malice is telling you the whole time, he’s leaving. You hear it the whole way through the album.”

The Virginia Beach native continued, “The transition is happening, the album’s out, I’m touring and he comes and brings me a book and says, ‘Man, you probably should go read my book. But I think you should just go solo because I don’t want to do this.’ Til the Casket Drops. Only thing I love about it is the artwork, and that’s because KAWS did it. That’s it. ’09. Shout out KAWS.”

Pusha T and Malice reunited on It’s Almost Dry. English performer Labrinth joined the two siblings on the closing track titled “I Pray for You.” It’s Almost Dry also contains contributions by Kanye West, Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, Nigo, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, and Don Toliver.