Pusha T Wants To Be “The Martin Scorsese Of Street Rap”

Pusha T also discussed criticism of his coke raps and the creative process behind his new album ‘It’s Almost Dry.’

Pusha T hopes to be viewed in the same light as acclaimed director Martin Scorsese.

The Def Jam artist spoke about his legacy in a story for Interview Magazine. Pusha T expressed his desire to be considered one of the best street rappers in Hip Hop history.

“I’m trying to become the Martin Scorsese of street rap,” he declared. “I want that brand.”

Pusha T then addressed criticism of his penchant for coke raps.

“I have to tune it out,” Pusha T said. “Everything that’s being done right now is all out of love, all out of the competitive spirit, out of the honest act of living a lifestyle. My parents told me rap wouldn’t last 20 years.”

Pusha T also discussed the making of his new album It’s Almost Dry. The veteran rapper revealed how he worked with Pharrell and Kanye West on the LP.

“During the pandemic, me and my family went and stayed with Pharrell; he has a compound,” he said. “We’d get up every morning at 6 a.m., work on music, and watch Joker. If the music didn’t feel that evil, if it didn’t have that character, we didn’t use it. After that, I took it to Ye in California. From there we found what was going to be the two different roles of these producers. Pharrell was doing compositions but Ye wanted compositions more in line with strong, street Hip Hop.”

It’s Almost Dry will be Pusha T’s first album since 2018’s DAYTONA. A tour in support of the new LP begins in May.