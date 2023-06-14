Pusha T Warns He Would Be “Smoking” Rappers All Summer If He Wasn’t On Tour 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Pusha T said it would be a long summer for rappers if he wasn’t on tour but says he’s “circling back,” and he’s in a “competitive” mood.

The former G.O.O.D. Music recording artist is currently on the rescheduled European leg of his It’s Almost Dry tour but will be getting right back to making music.

He took to Instagram Tuesday with a highlight reel of recent performances alongside a warning to his peers.

“Fun Fact: Had I not had to do these shows I would have been f###### y’all up this summer. I’m talking ‘bout really smoking you n##### man,” Pusha T declared.

He said that while the concerts and his supporters have been “great,” he is putting rappers on notice.

“The shows have been great, the fans have been great,” he said before adding, “I’m circling back.”

King Push says the summer is just getting warmed up, and he has a question for his contemporaries.

“Hope you enjoyed all the highlights from this run,” penned Pusha T. “This marks the beginning of summer for me, and I’m feeling competitive…how about you?”

Jim Jones Insists Pusha T Isn’t A Top 50 Rapper

Pusha T may be feeling like he needs to remind that he really is one of the best rappers of all time after Jim Jones went viral earlier this year for challenging his Hip-Hop credentials.

“What has [Pusha T] done that puts him in the greatest rappers of all time besides talk about coke that he probably didn’t get himself?” Jim Jones asked during an April appearance on Spotify’s RapCaviar podcast. “He’s nice! He’s nice as s###. He could rap his ass off, but what has he done?”

He continued, “Nobody has dressed liked him. Nobody want to be like Pusha T. I don’t remember nothing. And let’s not be evil, but we don’t talk about rap where the n#### that’s popping, the b###### wanna f### and the n##### wanna be like. I don’t know too many n##### in this game that was leaning towards being like Pusha T.”