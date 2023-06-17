Q-Tip Looking For Long Lost Love He Took To Prince Concert: “I Think Of You Often”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Q-Tip rarely tweets, but A Tribe Called Quest‘s de facto leader had a special request on Friday (June 16). Apparently, Q-Tip is looking for a woman he’s lost touch with over the years and is hoping to track her down through social media.

As he explained, “There was a girl i went to HS with.. PAMELA SWEAT we went to the PRINCE concert in 9th grade. @ MSG Pam if you’re out there id love to know u r well i think of u often.”

There was a girl i went to HS with.. PAMELA SWEAT we went to the PRINCE concert in 9th grade. @ MSG Pam if you’re out there id love to know u r well i think of u often 💜 — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) June 17, 2023

The woman, Pamela Sweat, was quickly identified by someone in the comment section who shared an old photo with Q-Tip. They asked, “This Pam?” to which Q-Tip excitedly replied, “Yessssssss.”

It didn’t take long before Pam Sweat was tracked down on Instagram, and Q-Tip seemed relieved to finally have found her. He wrote simply, “Pam!”

Pam Sweat, who hasn’t posted anything to Instagram since April 1, is being inundated with messages from people who are excited to tell her about Q-Tip’s new quest. As one person wrote, “Prince fan here. You went with Q-Tip to a Prince concert at MSG in the 9th grade and he looking for you!!! He wants to contact you!” Another said, “Q-Tip wants to hear from you Pam. He mentioned you on Twitter!”

Q-Tip’s love life isn’t something that’s regularly discussed. But he’s been linked to several high-profile women over the years, including Nicole Kidman, Janet Jackson, Angie Martinez and MC Lyte.