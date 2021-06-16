QAnon Politician Claims She’s Being Harassed By Megan Thee Stallion Fans

The Trump-supporting conspiracy theorist says she’s trying to “help these people” by calling out female rappers.

Megan The Stallion returned from her hiatus last week with a new music video for her single “Thot S###.” The Aube Perrie-directed visuals open with a white male politician leaving a hate comment on Megan’s YouTube page.

“Stupid regressive w##### should have their mouths washed out with holy water,” writes the self-described senator. As the “Thot S###” MV plays out, the fictional character is constantly surrounded by women twerking in different scenes around the city.

According to TMZ, failed Republican congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine Tesoriero believes Megan Thee Stallion was targeting her with the “Thot S###” video. She even claimed fans of Thee Stallion and other female rap stars are harassing her via texts, phone calls, e-mails, and Instagram messages.

DeAnna Lorraine took aim at Megan and Cardi B in 2020 by suggesting the two rappers set the female gender back 100 years with their “WAP” collaboration. Lorraine insists she is “trying to help these people” by supporting the censorship of certain recording artists.

Last year, Cardi B got into a Twitter spat with DeAnna Lorraine after the right-wing political commentator tweeted, “America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B.” The Bronx native fired back, “Didn’t [Melania Trump] used to sell that Wap?”

Later that year, Megan Thee Stallion also addressed DeAnna Lorraine’s comments during an interview with GQ magazine. While she did not refer to Lorraine by name, the Hot Girl Coach had words for pearl-clutching critics of the record-breaking, chart-topping song about wet a## p######.

“Some g###### Republican lady, [was] like, ‘This is a terrible example,'” stated Megan. “And I was like, ‘Girl, you literally had to go to YouTube or to your Apple Music to go listen to this song in its entirety. How are you in your Republican world even finding your way over here to talk about this? You must not have noooo WAP if you’re mad at this song.'”

DeAnna Lorraine’s Twitter account was permanently suspended for “repeated violations of the Twitter Rules.” She was reportedly kicked off the social media platform for posting election misinformation and violent rhetoric such as proposing immigrants would enter America in order to commit violence if Donald Trump was not re-elected president in 2020.

According to multiple outlets, DeAnna Lorraine is also a follower of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory which alleges a cabal of powerful Satanic pedophiles is running a child sex trafficking ring that can only be stopped by Donald Trump. Lorraine also received significant backlash for questioning if George Floyd’s family was given meth to speak at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.