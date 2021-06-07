Megan Thee Stallion Set To Return From Self-Imposed Hiatus As Tina Snow

The Texan is coming back with her Pimp C-inspired personality.

Back in April, one of the top talents in Hip Hop said she was stepping away from the spotlight for a while. A message on Instagram read, “Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle. Meg has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next.”

Megan Thee Stallion is now ready to make a return from her self-imposed two-month hiatus. Over the weekend, the Good News album creator announced her alter-ego Tina Snow, which was inspired by the late Pimp C of UGK, is back.

TINA SNOW IS BACK ❄️ pic.twitter.com/lPfodxECby — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 6, 2021

Tina Snow is also the name of Megan Thee Stallion’s second EP. That 10-track project released in 2018 hosted Meg’s breakout hit “Big Ole Freak” which became the rapper’s first entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, peaking at #65.

“Big Ole Freak” went on to earn Platinum certification. Megan also secured plaques for other hits such as “Cash S###” with DaBaby, “Hot Girl Summer” with Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla Sign, “B.I.T.C.H.,” “Captain Hook,” “Girls in the Hood,” and “Body.”

In 2020, Megan Thee Stallion added two Hot 100 #1 songs to her career discography. “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyoncé topped the weekly Billboard rankings in May of that year.

Megan scored another Number One as a guest on Cardi B’s record-breaking “WAP” single. The 5x-Platinum, sex-positive collaboration also became the first #1 on the inaugural Billboard Global 200 chart.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion broke the internet and triggered conservative pundits with their performance of “WAP” at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in March. Plus, Megan took home three trophies that night, including the coveted Best New Artist award.

Over the last month, Megan Thee Stallion also won Top Rap Female Artist at the Billboard Music Awards and Best Collaboration for “Savage (Remix)” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The Houston native leads the 2021 BET Awards contenders with seven nominations.

The nominees for Album of the Year are: After Hours (@TheWeeknd)

Blame it on Baby (@DaBabyDaBaby)

Good News (@TheeStallion)

Heaux Tales (@JSullivanmusic)

King’s Disease (@Nas)

Ungodly Hour (@ChloexHalle) Watch the 2021 #BETAwards, culture’s biggest night, Sunday June 27 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/avgTRjZJru — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) May 27, 2021

The nominees for Best Collaboration are: WAP

Rockstar

Popstar

Whats Poppin (Remix)

Cry Baby

For the Night Let’s watch the 2021 #BETAwards, culture’s biggest night, together on Sunday June 27 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/v5f98NOWm4 — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) May 27, 2021