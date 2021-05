The Weeknd was expected to be the big victor of the night at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, and the XO label head did not disappoint. The man born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye took home 10 trophies.

Last month, Billboard announced the finalists for this year’s ceremony. The Weeknd led the pack of nominees with 16 nods. He was followed by DaBaby with 11 nominations.

Last night, The Weeknd won Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, and Top R&B Male Artist. The Canadian vocalist’s After Hours won Top R&B Album. His “Blinding Lights” single won Top Hot 100 Song, Top Radio Song, and Top R&B Song.

The Weeknd’s multiple victories at the 2021 BBMAs were in stark contrast to being completely shut out at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in March. He did not get a single nomination by The Recording Academy which led to The Weeknd calling the Grammys “corrupt.”

Pop Smoke was posthumously awarded Top New Artist, Top Rap Artist, and Top Rap Male Artist as well as Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Rap Album for Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. Pop Smoke’s mother, Audrey Jackson, accepted the golden microphones on behalf of her late son.

BTS and Bad Bunny each earned four wins at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” won Top Streaming Song and Top Rap Song. Megan Thee Stallion won Top Rap Female Artist.

Other winners included Drake for Top Streaming Songs Artist, Doja Cat for Top R&B Female Artist, and SAINt JHN for Top Dance/Electronic Song (“Roses Imanbek Remix”). Machine Gun Kelly won Top Rock Artist and Top Rock Album (Tickets to My Downfall). Kanye West won Top Gospel Artist and Top Gospel Song (“Wash Us In The Blood” featuring Travis Scott).

Trae Tha Truth was presented with the Billboard Music Awards Change Maker Award for his community-based activism and philanthropy. Drake was in Los Angeles, California’s Microsoft Theater to accept his BBMA for Artist Of The Decade. Plus, Pop performer P!nk received the ICON Award.