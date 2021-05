Aubrey Drake Graham was named the 2010s Artist Of The Decade at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. The Toronto-born rapper/singer was present at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to accept the honor.

When Drake took the stage to receive his trophy, he was accompanied by his parents, OVO Sound comrades, and his son Adonis. He used his acceptance speech to shout out his fellow musicians and his 3-year-old child.

“I want to dedicate this award to my friends. I want to dedicate this award to my longtime collaborators. I want to dedicate this award to all my peers,” said Drake. “All of your decisions and the music you make really does have me tossing and turning at night trying to figure out what I should do next.”

Moments later, Adonis tried to walk away from his dad as he was speaking to the crowd. Drake picked him up and added, “And to you. I want to dedicate this award to you.”

The 34-year-old Lil Wayne protégé was also publicly praised yesterday by 4-time NBA champion LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers All-Star narrated a video package celebrating Drake’s Artist Of The Decade victory.

In the clip, LeBron James laid out many of Drake’s 2010-decade Billboard chart accolades and records, including nine #1 albums on the Billboard 200, six #1 singles on the Hot 100, 232 chart entries on the Hot 100, and 45 Top 10 entries on the Hot 100.

Apparently, Adonis is as much of a huge fan of LeBron James as the former NBA MVP is a huge fan of Drake. Earlier his month, Drake posted a video of Adonis being completely astonished by a YouTube video of James’s career highlights.

Drake holds the record for most all-time wins at the Billboard Music Awards with 27. He recently achieved another major accomplishment when his 2018 studio LP, Scorpion, became the entertainer’s sixth album to spend at least 150 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.