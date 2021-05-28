The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch & More Win 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Albums by Lil Baby and Jhene Aiko were recognized as the best of the year.

For the second time this week, The Weeknd came out on top as the big winner at an industry award show. The R&B/Pop superstar followed his triumphant Billboard Music Awards night with a victory lap at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The Weeknd took home five trophies last night. He won Song Of The Year (“Blinding Lights”), Male Artist Of The Year, TikTok Bop Of The Year (“Blinding Lights”), Titanium Artist Of The Year, and Titanium Song Of The Year (“Blinding Lights”).

Roddy Ricch was another big winner to emerge from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The California native picked up victories for Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year, Best New Hip-Hop Artist, and Hip-Hop Song Of The Year (“The Box”).

Lil Baby’s My Turn won Hip-Hop Album Of The Year. Jhene Aiko’s Chilombo won R&B Album Of The Year. Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG won Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album Of The Year.

Chris Brown and Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” won R&B Song Of The Year. H.E.R. won R&B Artist Of The Year. Snoh Aalegra won Best New R&B Artist. Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s “Savage (Remix)” won Best Collaboration.

Doja Cat won Best New Pop Artist. Karol G and Nicki Minaj’s “Tusa” won Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song Of The Year. Machine Gun Kelly’s Tickets to My Downfall won Alternative Rock Album Of The Year.

Check out the full list of 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners below.

Song of the Year:

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

Female Artist of the Year:

Dua Lipa

Male Artist of the Year:

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Dan + Shay

Best Collaboration:

“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best New Pop Artist:

Doja Cat

Pop Album of the Year:

“Folklore” – Taylor Swift

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

“Level Of Concern” – Twenty One Pilots

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

Twenty One Pilots

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Powfu

Alternative Rock Album of the Year:

“Tickets to My Downfall” – Machine Gun Kelly

Rock Song of the Year:

“Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters

Rock Artist of the Year:

The Pretty Reckless

Rock Album of the Year:

“Power Up” – AC/DC

Country Song of the Year:

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

Country Artist of the Year:

Luke Combs

Best New Country Artist:

Gabby Barrett

Country Album of the Year:

“What You See Ain’t Always What You Get” – Luke Combs

Dance Song of the Year:

“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN

Dance Artist of the Year:

Marshmello

Dance Album of the Year:

“Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil” – Diplo

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“The Box” – Roddy Ricch

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Roddy Ricch

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

Roddy Ricch

Hip-Hop Album of the Year:

“My Turn” – Lil Baby

R&B Song of the Year:

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

R&B Artist of the Year:

H.E.R.

Best New R&B Artist:

Snoh Aalegra

R&B Album of the Year:

“Chilombo” – Jhene Aiko

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:

“Tusa” – KAROL G & Nicki Minaj

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

J Balvin

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year:

“YHLQMDLG” – Bad Bunny

Best New Latin Artist:

Rauw Alejandro

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Se Me Olvidó” – Christian Nodal

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Christian Nodal

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

AYAYAY! – Christian Nodal

Producer of the Year:

Max Martin

Songwriter of the Year:

Ashley Gorley

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“Adore You” – Harry Styles

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

“Juice” (Lizzo) – Harry Styles cover

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

#BTSARMY – BTS

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“Dynamite” – BTS

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Olivia Rodrigo

Favorite Music Video Choreography: *Socially Voted Category

“Dynamite” (BTS) – Son Sung Deuk

TikTok Bop of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

Label of the Year:

Republic Records

Titanium Song of the Year:

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

Titanium Artist of the Year:

The Weeknd