QC’s Coach K & Republic Records Exec Mel Carter Buy 18 Bojangles Restaurants

The two music executives purchased 18 Bojangles locations across 3 states and teased, “we bout to up it on Popeyes.”

Quality Control Boss Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Republic Records executive Mel Carter turned their dream into a reality after purchasing 18 Bojangles restaurants. Furthermore, the music executives are now the 5th largest Bojangles franchisee ever.

Senior Vice President of A&R at Republic Records, Mel Carter announced the news Wednesday (Dec. 22). He shared a photograph of himself and Coach K outside one of their eateries.

“Man, what a journey this has been,” he wrote in the caption. “Over a year ago, @coachk44, myself, and @theprepper started working on making a dream of ours a reality. A lot of hard work from everyone involved. As of today, we officially purchased 18 Bojangles restaurants across three states, and became the 5th largest Bojangles franchisee in history.”

Carter continued, “With the support and guidance of my friends and brothers @mikenovo @dbqonthego @donalbane @matthewbradshaw75 and a group of black music executives we finally made this deal happen. Congrats to everyone who is a part of this, thank you for believing in me and my partners. Official press release coming soon, but was a little over excited to share the news.”

He signed off with a motivational message going into the New Year and a friendly warning to a competitor. “2022 is going to be a big year,” he wrote. “Take this as a reminder to follow your dreams and bet on yourself, #itsbotime @bojangles 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 we bout to up it on Popeyes lol”

Mel Carter has experience in the restaurant industry as an investor in John Seymour and Nas’ restaurant Sweet Chick.

Coach K Details New “Storytelling” Venture

Meanwhile, QC shared the news last week of Quality Films’ partnership with Critical Content, the studio behind MTV’s Catfish and E!’s Celebrity Game Face with Kevin Hart. Coach K posted the news on Instagram with a simple caption. “@qualityfilms x @criticalcontent StoryTelling,” he wrote.